As John Wick: Chapter 4 continues its box office success and more news about the upcoming Ana de Armas-led spin-off film, Ballerina, has been revealed including an official release date.

Ballerina is the upcoming John Wick spin-off film that we recently learned will feature Keanu Reeves a good bit. Plot details are still very sparse, but we do know that it takes place between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum and Chapter 4 and that Rooney (de Armas) is seeking revenge for the murders of her family.

Lionsgate announced on April 4 that Ballerina will be released on June 7, 2024, meaning that if you aren’t caught up on John Wick’s adventures, you have over a full year to catch up. The fourth John Wick film has been killing it in theaters, grossing over $245 million to date and it hasn’t even been out for two weeks yet. Chapter 4 is already the second-highest-grossing film in the entire franchise both domestically and worldwide, only trailing Chapter 3 — Parabellum. Chapter 3 — Parabellum has roughly $48 million and $82 million over Chapter 4 domestic and worldwide, but after a franchise-best $73.8 million domestic opening for the latest film in the series and its red-hot start at the box office, it’s not out of the question that Chapter 4 soon overtakes it.

Ana de Armas has been on a bit of an action kick as of late. Her appearance in No Time to Die was arguably the peak of the entire film, she was in Joe and Anthony Russo’s The Gray Man for Netflix, and her upcoming film, Ghosted, re-teams her with Knives Out and The Gray Man co-star Chris Evans. That all bodes well for her role in Ballerina.

Ballerina isn’t the only John Wick spin-off in the works. The Continental is an upcoming series about the various Continental hotels in the films that will premiere on Peacock.

