Chris Evans may have bid farewell to his iconic role as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame, but the actor has recently teased a possible return as Captain America in the MCU’s upcoming Multiverse Saga. However, there’s a catch.

Chris Evans shared that it would require a “near-perfect recipe” for him to come back as Captain America, saying that he had already had a “good run” and that it would be a “tall order” for him to return, Yahoo reports from a recent interview at Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo. While Evans admitted that there are more stories to tell with Steve, he believes that it doesn’t quite feel right for him to come back as of now.

Fans last saw Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame, where he went back in time to return the Infinity Stones and stayed behind to live a full life with Peggy Carter. In the film’s final moments, an older Steve passed on the shield to his friend Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, who is set to take up the Captain America mantle in the upcoming series, Captain America 4. Mackie previously shared his belief that Steve Rogers is still alive in the MCU since nobody saw him die.

Despite the speculation that Evans may return in Captain America 4 or the next two Avengers movies, it remains unclear if he will reprise his role. Evans is currently working on new projects, including the Apple TV+ action rom-com “Ghosted” and the Prime Video Christmas movie Red One opposite Dwayne Johnson.

Whether or not Evans returns as Steve Rogers, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Captain America 4, set to hit theaters on May 3, 2024. With the introduction of the multiverse and the possibility of alternate versions of characters, it’s uncertain how the MCU will bring back its beloved hero. As always, Marvel Studios keeps their plans tightly under wraps, so fans will have to wait and see what’s in store for the future of the MCU.