Published November 18, 2022

By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

The weekend is almost here, which means it is time for some Baltimore Ravens Week 11 bold predictions. They will host the Carolina Panthers at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Baltimore is coming off its bye week and has not played at home since Week 7. Still, the Ravens are 6-3 and currently find themselves at the top of the AFC North. Additionally, they are on a three-game winning streak, which includes a road win versus Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Carolina is in a very different situation. The team is just 3-7 with one of the worst records in the league and third in the NFC South. However, the Panthers are coming off a Week 10 victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

While it sounds like a one-sided matchup, nothing should be taken for granted in the NFL this season. With that being said, here are three bold predictions for the Ravens as they face the Panthers in Week 11.

3. Baltimore’s defense holds Carolina to less than 300 yards of total offense

One of the main reasons why Baltimore is where it is right now is due to its defense. The team has held opponents to 20 or fewer points in four contests.

The Ravens have one of the best rushing defenses in the NFL. In 2022, they have only allowed 828 yards on the ground, the third-best mark in the league. Also, they are in the top 10 with seven interceptions, as well as No. 11 in total sacks with 27.

To make things better for Baltimore, Carolina is not having a good year on offense. Quarterback Baker Mayfield was benched due to his poor performances early this season. P.J. Walker suffered an ankle injury, making Mayfield the starter on Sunday.

With the former Heisman winner starting, the Panthers are only 1-4. Mayfield has completed just 56.6% of his passes for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns against four picks. Out of the six games he appeared in, he failed to reach 200 passing yards in four of them.

Because of that, the bold prediction is that Baltimore’s defense will not only prevail but will hold Carolina’s offense to less than 300 total yards. Expect a lot of pressure on Mayfield and perhaps some picks or forced fumbles.

2. Lamar Jackson finishes with 300+ all-purpose yards

While the Panthers are having problems at the quarterback position, the same cannot be said about the Ravens. After a year struggling with injuries, Lamar Jackson seems to be back to his best form. He is even receiving some MVP buzz, an award he won in 2019.

Jackson is completing 62.3% of his passes for 1,768 yards and 16 touchdowns versus six interceptions. On the ground, his best feature, the quarterback has 86 carries for a total of 635 yards and two scores. His average of 7.4 yards per attempt would represent the best mark of his career.

As a team, the Panthers should have a tough time against Jackson. They are in the bottom 10 in the NFL as they allow a completion rate of 66.7% from opponent quarterbacks. Also, Carolina is the sixth-worst team in rushing defense with 1,392 yards allowed.

Based on Carolina’s defense and Jackson’s MVP-worthy season, the bold prediction is that he will go for at least 300 all-purpose yards. Do not be surprised if he gets 100 of those yards on the ground as well.

1. The Ravens get a blowout victory over the Panthers

With Jackson playing some of the best football of his career, plus Carolina’s situation, it is difficult to imagine anything different from a Baltimore victory.

According to FanDuel, the Ravens are the clear favorites to win the game. The spread is -13, the largest among all Week 11 matchups. It makes sense since the teams are battling for very distinct goals this season. While Baltimore is hoping for a Super Bowl appearance, it seems Carolina is in a rebuilding phase after trading away star running back Christian McCaffrey and firing head coach Matt Rhule.

It will be interesting to see how the Ravens will return from their bye week. If they are anything close to what they were in the first half of the season, they should be in a good position on Sunday.

All three wins by Carolina this season were at home. On the road, in addition to the 0-4 record, the Panthers have two double-digit losses. That includes a 21-point defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9. At one point in that Cincinnati game, Carolina was down 35-0.

With all things considered, the bold prediction is that the Ravens will get a blowout win. A double-digit victory is probable, but winning by 20 or more points can happen too. Should Jackson be on a good day, it should be a tough weekend for the Panthers.