The Baltimore Ravens host the Cleveland Browns in Week 18 for the regular season finale. While they have clinched their playoff spot, Baltimore is playing for the AFC North title. If they win or tie in Week 18, they will win their second straight division title. Ahead of their Saturday afternoon matchup with the Browns, we have the Baltimore Ravens Week 18 bold predictions.

The Ravens last played on Christmas Day, smoking the Houston Texans 31-2. Now with an extended rest heading into this game, they are on the precipice of clinching the division title. It was their Saturday win in Week 16 that catapulted them over the Steelers in the division standings. The Ravens can clinch the division with a loss if the Steelers lose later in the day to the Bengals.

Will Baltimore win another AFC North total? Or will Cleveland play spoiler to their bitter rival? Let's find out in the Baltimore Ravens Week 18 bold predictions.

Lamar Jackson caps off MVP-caliber season with three touchdowns

The MVP race is in the final stretch in Week 18. Lamar Jackson has a distinct advantage over Josh Allen this week because his team has something to play for. Whether that will impact the voters when it is time to select we may never know but Jackson will make it difficult. The Ravens' quarterback will score three touchdowns on Saturday afternoon.

One passing touchdown would get the Ravens' star quarterback to 40 touchdowns. He has only four rushing touchdowns on the season, the lowest total of his career. Whether or not he wins his third MVP award, Jackson has proven he is far more than a glorified running back. This has been his best passing season to date and the 40-touchdown mark would be a great bar to clear to prove that fact.

Derrick Henry hits 15 rushing touchdowns

The biggest difference between last season and this year for the Ravens is Derrick Henry. He has 14 rushing touchdowns on the season and will score again to reach 15 on the season. He was firmly in the MVP discussion until a few slow weeks saw Jackson, Allen, and Saquon Barkley motor past him. But Henry will cap off his great season with another rushing touchdown.

While the Ravens have had massive playoff issues during the Lamar Jackson era, there is hope for this season. That is because of Henry, who can dominate defenses if the passing game falls apart. They have never had that player before, even when JK Dobbins was healthy. The positive side of that is that the passing game has been dominant this year because defenses have to respect the running game.

The Browns' defense is beaten up and they are better off losing this game for their future. While players do not tank, Henry will be able to pound the ball into the end zone at least once in the game.

The Ravens clinch the AFC North title

This game will be a blowout win for the Ravens, clinching the AFC North title for Baltimore. Their two big wins over the Steelers and Texans on top of the long rest will give them momentum. Against a Browns team playing for nothing, the Ravens will smoke Cleveland in this game. Expect big games from Jackson and Henry and hats and shirts in the Baltimore locker room.

The Ravens are 17.5-point favorites on FanDuel and -2200 on the money line. The over/under is 41.5.