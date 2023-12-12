Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell share that former President Obama saw the filming for their movie 'Anyone But You.'

The Anyone But You cast had a surprise guest watching them work according to the lead co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

The actors got a surprise from Former President Barack Obama. Sweeney and Powell recounted the moment with Entertainment Tonight.

“I'm flying in a helicopter above Sydney Opera House and I'm dressed in a tuxedo,” Powell says of the encounter. “I get to jump out of a helicopter and run up to the girl and confess my love for her and it was just one of those moments. During that scene, Barack Obama is also watching us shoot that entire scene. So it was just loaded.”

“Barack Obama happened to be at Sydney Opera House the exact same time we were filming that and they're just standing up there,” Sweeney adds.

“So to do that scene at the Sydney Opera House, it was like presidential approval,” Powell says. “It felt like paparazzi, no, it's presidential detail that was hovering above the Sydney Opera House while we're shooting that scene.”

Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell Spark Dating Rumors Amid Anyone But You

During an interview back in August, Sweeney addressed the allegations on her rumored romance with Anyone But You costar Glen Powell. As the duo were promoting their upcoming film, rumors began to swirl that the Sweeney and Powell had feelings for one another offscreen. Until now, Sweeney has never spoken about the rumors publicly.

“Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much. He’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker,” Sweeney, 25, told Variety on Wednesday (Aug. 9). “We talk all the time like, ‘That’s really funny.’”

When asked about the “chemistry” between the two the Euphoria star responded: “It’s a rom-com, that’s what people want!”

During the time of the rumored romance, Powell was dating Gigi Paris. They called it quits after three years of dating. Sweeney is currently still engaged to Jonathan Davino and was during the time when the rumors began swirling.

You can catch Anyone But You in a theater near you on Dec. 22.