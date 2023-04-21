If you want to live in the same mansion as Barbara Walters on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, you can make that happen. It’ll just cost you a hefty price tag.

The longtime home of Walters is now on the market, complete with the same furniture and art (along with other collectibles) that belonged to her. It’s said to be in the same condition as it was left. The apartment also resides on the Upper East Side and overlooks Central Park — the best view in the city — and also comes with a wood-burning fireplace, two bedrooms (that can turn into four), 10-foot-high ceilings, an office, and tall windows that enhance the view of the park.

This estate can be yours for the price of $19.75 million — so you may need to save up for a little while to afford it. Alexa Lambert of Compass Real Estate is handling the listing.

Barbara Walters was one of the world’s most well-known journalists and television personalities. She made the rounds throughout her career, beginning her on-air national broadcasting career in 1961 on The Today Show, where she remained until 1976 when she jumped over to ABC Evening News, becoming the first female anchor on an evening news show in the process and the highest-paid journalist at that time. She also was on 20/20 for ABC and was on the ground floor of The View — making the jump to daytime television — from its conception in 1997 until 2014. She tragically passed on December 30, 2022, in her home. Luckily, she passed away peacefully and was with her family.