Some may find that Greta Gerwig's Barbie film is a little too “woke.” If you do, comedian Marc Maron has some choice words for you.

In a TikTok video, Maron shared his review of the film. “I saw Barbie and I thought it was a f**king masterpiece — and I don't throw that word around lightly,” Maron said.

He confessed, “I didn't know what to expect, I wasn't even that excited about going.”

Later on in the video, Maron set his sights on the men who found the film to be too “woke” when it came to its feminist ideas. “And the comedy about men is inspired, and the fact that certain men took offense to the point where they tried to build a grift around it in terms of their narrative as right-wing **** is so embarrassing for them,” he said. “Any dude that can't take those hits in that movie they've really got to look in their pants and decide what they're made of.”

Marc Maron continued, “What a bunch of f**king insecure babies.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The film follows “Stereotypical” Barbie (Margot Robbie) on a journey of self-discovery with Ken (Ryan Gosling) after she begins questioning her own mortality. Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Will Ferrell, America Ferreera, and Ariana Greenblatt also star in the film.

Barbie has been a huge hit for Warner Bros. Greta Gerwig's film is the highest-grossing film directed solely by a woman, and it looks to cross the $1 billion mark very soon.

Barbie is in theaters now.