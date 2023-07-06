In a surprise move, Billie Eilish will have a song on the Barbie soundtrack; adding to the already star-studded album including Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, and Ryan Gosling to name a few.

The “Bad Guy” singer took to social media to announce her contribution to the Barbie soundtrack. “‘What Was I Made For?'” coming July 13th at 7 am PT,” revealed Eilish in her Twitter post. Also posted is presumably the single cover which has the signature Barbie logo and the song's title handwritten above it.

“What Was I Made For?” coming July 13th at 7am PT. pic.twitter.com/IhCoRPwIeQ — billie eilish (@billieeilish) July 6, 2023

“What Was I Made For?” marks Eilish's first single in a couple of years. She has been relatively quiet in the public eye over the past year, as her “Happier Than Ever” tour recently concluded on April 2 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

In her Instagram post about the single, Eilish stated that the song means the “absolute world to me” and that the movie “is gonna change your lives.” She added that she hopes that the song will too and concluded her post with a final warning: “Get ready to sob.”

The upcoming Barbie film was co-written (with real-life partner Noah Baumbach) and directed by Lady Bird helmer Greta Gerwig. The film stars Margot Robbie as the titular doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken as the two embark on a journey of self-discovery. Its soundtrack is as star-studded as the film's cast, and adding in a star like Billie Eilish only further generates excitement for it.

Barbie will be released on July 21; “What Was I Made For?” will be released on July 13.