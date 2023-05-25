Turns out that Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie won’t just feature a star-studded cast — one that’s led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling — but a star-studded soundtrack as the recently-revealed list includes a bevy of talent including Dua Lipa, Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj, and even Gosling himself.

Rolling Stone broke the news of the first wave of artists featured on Barbie: The Album. Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, Fifty Fifty, Gayle, HAIM, Ice Spice, Kali, Karol G, Khalid, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, Ryan Gosling, Tame Impala, and The Kid Laroi will all be featured on the album.

As some of the marketing materials for the Barbie soundtrack indicate, more artists will soon be announced.

While the soundtrack is still a way out, we do know when the first single will drop. Dua Lipa shared a short video that teased her new song titled “Dance the Night.” The video is just a short clip of her walking before she stops and blows a kiss into the camera. However, it does reveal the song name and you can hear bits of the upbeat tune in the background. “This Barbie has a song coming this week… FRIDAY MIDNIGHT BST 💖🪩,” she said in the caption of her Instagram post.

Barbie tells the story of its titular doll (played by Margot Robbie) as she goes on a journey to find the meaning of life. The ensemble is loaded with talent and will feature a variety of Barbie dolls played by the likes of Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, and more. There will also be a variety of Ken dolls in the film played by Gosling, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa, and John Cena. In non-Barbie or Ken roles, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, Emerald Fennell, and Will Ferrell also star in the film as well.

Barbie will be released on July 21.