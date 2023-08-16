The digital release date of Greta Gerwig's Barbie has been revealed. It won't be long before the Margot Robbie-led film hits digital platforms.

It looks as though you can pre-order Barbie on digital platforms such as Prime Video for $19.99 and it will be released on September 5.

By the time it comes out, Barbie will have been in theaters for a little under two months. Regardless, the film has grossed nearly $1.2 billion worldwide since it came out on July 21. It has shattered numerous box office records, including the highest box office opening for a female-directed film, as well as the highest-grossing film directed solely by a woman (beating out Wonder Woman).

The film has shown no signs of slowing down, but the September 5 release hopes to capitalize on the Labor Day weekend. In an age where films seem to rush onto digital platforms, at least Barbie was a huge success and was given some time to breathe prior to being available to rent from the comfort of your own home.

Barbie — directed by Greta Gerwig — follows its titular doll (played by Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) on a journey of self-discovery. The ensemble is filled with the likes of Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, John Cena, and Scott Evans as variants of the two dolls. America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, and Will Ferrell also star in the film.

Barbie is in theaters now and will be available on digital platforms on September 5.