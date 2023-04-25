With all of the CinemaCon news, it’s incredibly hard for any other projects to get time in the sun. That said, Hulu has announced a release date for a John Cena comedy that’s coming up soon.

Vacation Friends was a buddy comedy starring Cena, Lil Rey Howery, Yvonne Orji, and Meridith Hagner as a pair of couples who meet on a vacation. After a wild night out, Ron (Cena) and Kyla (Hanger) seem to think that the one-night hangout was more than that and they attempt to reconnect with Marcus (Howery) and Emily (Orji) outside of the vacation. The film was released on August 27, 2021.

A sequel, titled Honeymoon Friends, was announced not even a week later by 20th Century Studios. The cast and director Clay Tarver are set to return. The sequel will hit Hulu (and Disney+ in other territories) on August 25. Along with the release date announcement, a first-look image was revealed.

Yvonne Orji, Lil Rey Howery, Meredith Hagner, John Cena in Honeymoon Friends
A still from Honeymoon Friends courtesy of Hulu.
John Cena is becoming busier and busier by the day and is far removed from his days as a full-time WWE performer. He will soon be making his return to the Fast & Furious franchise in Fast X as Jakob Toretto, brother of Dom (Vin Diesel) and Mia (Jordana Brewster). He served as the antagonist of F9 but the trailers suggest he’ll be returning as a part of the family in Fast X. Honeymoon Friends will be a return to the comedy genre that gave him a wider fanbase in his acting career after performances in Blockers, Trainwreck, and The Suicide Squad.

Honeymoon Friends will be released on August 25.