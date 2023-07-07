The Barbie-Oppenheimer rivalry has become a fixture in pop culture — even my region's press screenings are on the same day! — and it's ready to come to a head as both films are two weeks out from release. This rivalry has sparked some creative and fun mashups of the two vastly different films dubbed “Barbieheimer.”

First up is a stellar mashup poster created by artist Sean Longmore. 24 x 40 prints are available to purchase for $40. The poster has a retro look that has Cillian Murphy from Oppenheimer in the left corner of the poster as Margot Robbie's Barbie poses next to him. The left further contrasts the right as an explosion can be seen around Murphy's head as the bright and vibrant Barbie Land can be seen bleeding through in the background of the right side. Various side characters from both films fill out the bottom with Ryan Gosling's Ken placed smack in the middle.

YouTuber Jason Gallagher created a mashup trailer titled “Barbieheimer Trailer” that combines the teaser trailers for both films. It begins with the opening shots of Barbie's teaser trailer that paid homage to 2001: A Space Odyssey. We then see Murphy peering through the glass as title cards pop up. “The world is hard enough,” it begins. “Why must we make a choice?” the trailer poses. ”

“When can we have both?” it then asks in reference to having to pick a side in the Barbie-Oppenheimer double-feature. That's when contrasting shots of driving scenes from one film and then the other are shown as the dramatic Oppenheimer score is drowned out by Cass Elliot's “Make Your Own Kind of Music” — which is featured in the Barbie trailer. It ends with a shot that splits the faces of Cillian Murphy and Margot Robbie — the leads of their respective films — straight down the middle.

While you don't necessarily have to choose a side in the Barbie-Oppenheimer rivalry, or “Barbieheimer,” you can see both as Matt Damon and Tom Cruise are.

Barbie and Oppenheimer will be released on July 21.