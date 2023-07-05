All of the pop culture talk in recent months has been about July 21 when Oppenheimer and Barbie both open in theaters. Tom Cruise's latest film, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, opens a week and a half before on July 12. Despite the conflict between all of the films opening near each other, Cruise will see both of his competitors and recently revealed which he'll be seeing first during the highly-anticipated double-feature.

While appearing at the Australian premiere of the latest Mission: Impossible film, Cruise revealed, “I want to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer. I'll see them opening weekend.”

However, it looks like Cruise will see Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer first, a film he was reportedly upset at for taking the large-format auditoriums. “I'll see Oppenheimer first and then Barbie on Saturday,” he said.

There was a time when it appeared that Cruise was upset with Oppenheimer, but his recent social media post would suggest that it's water under the bridge.

Tom Cruise once again stars in the seventh Mission: Impossible film, Dead Reckoning Part One. Ethan Hunt (Cruise) is once again saving the world with his IMF crew Luther (Ving Rhames), Benji (Simon Pegg), and a newcomer, Grace (Hayley Atwell). The team faces resistance from the likes of Paris (Pom Klementieff) and a foe from Ethan's past, Gabriel (Esai Morales).

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Barbie is a film based on the popular toy line and stars Margot Robbie as the titular doll. Lady Bird and Little Women (2019) director Greta Gerwig directed the film based on a script from her and her partner Noah Baumbach. Ryan Gosling also stars in the film as Ken and the film features a large ensemble with the likes of Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and John Cena to name a few.

Oppenheimer is a historical epic about the titular physicist (played by Cillian Murphy) and his development of the first nuclear weapons. This film is also an ensemble film and features the likes of Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh.

Barbie and Oppenheimer will be released on July 21.