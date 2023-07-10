A video of a young Ryan Gosling doing a dance number has resurfaced in time for his musical number in Greta Gerwig's Barbie. The star recently dished on the video.

While speaking to The Associated Press, Gosling was asked if his old dancing video served as the inspiration for his performance in Barbie. He was shocked that the video came up, claiming that “not everyone” knows about the video. He conceded, “It seems that more people [know about that video] than I thought.”

Margot Robbie then revealed that she and Gerwig watched the video of Gosling dancing and joked that it was the reason he got the role of Ken. “You may think it's your Oscar-worthy performance over the years, [but] no, it was that video,” Robbie joked.

Ryan Gosling has danced on screen before — in fact, that was most of La La Land — but he will also be featured on the Barbie soundtrack which is exciting.

The premiere of Barbie was last night and the critics in attendance have been lauding Gosling for his performance as Ken. He's already a two-time Oscar nominee, but some reactions were calling for Oscar buzz and nominations for him.

Barbie is Greta Gerwig's fourth directorial feature and her first since Little Women (2019). Gosling stars as Ken — Barbie's (Robbie) co-pilot on their adventure to find true happiness. The film is set to open on July 21 when Christopher Nolan's epic Oppenheimer is also due to release. The double feature has created the pop culture phenomenon “Barbenheimer.”

Barbie will be released on July 21.