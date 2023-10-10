Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-stars Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt will be re-teaming soon.

Deadline is reporting that LuckyChap and Plan B Entertainment are in talks to acquire the rights to the Thin Man property. Their report indicates that both companies have been eyeing the rights for a while even prior to the WGA strike. They would produce together.

For those unfamiliar, Robbie is a co-founder of LuckyChap Entertainment. The company has produced some of her recent works including I, Tonya and Birds of Prey. They are hot off of Greta Gerwig's Barbie film, which grossed over $1.4 billion at the box office. Plan B Entertainment was co-founded by Pitt along with Jennifer Aniston, Brad Grey, and Kristin Hahn. As a company, Plan B has received a number of accolades including Oscars. Their most recent projects include the Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, She Said, Women Talking, and David Fincher's The Killer. Coming up, they will produce Bob Marley: One Love, Mickey 17, and Beetlejuice 2.

The Thin Man series began in 1934. William Powell and Myrna Loy starred in the film. Five sequels would follow. Deadline's report states that Johnny Depp and Rob Marshall were attempting to revive the series at one point.

Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt have starred in three films together: The Big Short, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Babylon. Their first film together only featured a cameo from Robbie, so Quentin Tarantino's film serves as their first true co-starring feature. They'd once again star in Damien Chazelle's Babylon last year in an ensemble also filled with Diego Calva, Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, and more.