Barbie is getting even bigger. Just last week, it became Warner Bros.' highest-earning domestic release ever, surpassing 2008's The Dark Knight. Now, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that the popular blockbuster will grace IMAX theaters for a special one-week run starting on September 22. This new version of the film will feature fresh scenes handpicked by Barbie director herself Greta Gerwig.

Gerwig expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming global support Barbie has received since its release in July.

“We designed Barbie for the big screen, and it's incredibly exciting to bring it to IMAX, the largest screen of all. As a special treat for Barbie fans, we're adding some extra footage that showcases our amazing cast and crew's hard work, and we hope everyone enjoys it.”

Initially, Barbie didn't appear in most IMAX theaters in the U.S. due to its simultaneous release with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

But it's quite poetic how it's going to be available in IMAX after topping the global box office earnings. Besides that, the film's impact extended beyond cinemas as well. Ryan Gosling's “I'm Just Ken” entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 87 earlier this month. And it even held the top spot at the domestic box office for four weekends straight.

The studio and the team behind Barbie can thank Margot Robbie for manifesting its billion-dollar success even before its release.

However, with a visionary director like Greta Gerwig herself, a star-studded cast, exquisite song choices, and premium marketing efforts, it should not be a surprise how big Barbie will just get.

Now, if you can't wait to watch Barbie on IMAX on September 22, you'd be glad to know that it's still playing in theaters.