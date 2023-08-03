Ryan Gosling, the acclaimed actor known for his roles in films like “La La Land,” has achieved a new professional milestone by making his debut on the Billboard Hot 100. The accomplishment comes courtesy of his recent musical venture in Barbie's “I'm Just Ken,” a song featured in the Greta Gerwig film, according to RollingStone. In the track, Gosling's character, Ken, delivers an emotional 80s-inspired ballad, lamenting his life as Barbie‘s counterpart. The song's popularity has propelled it to the number 87 spot on the chart.

“I'm just Ken, anywhere else I'd be a ten,” sings the tormented doll-come-to-life, expressing his inner struggles. “Is it my destiny to live and die a life of blonde fragility?”

The success of “Just Ken” is a testament to the collaboration between executive music producer Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, who penned the song for the Barbie soundtrack. Ronson shared his excitement for the project, expressing how much he loved the movie's script and its potential impact.

As “Barbie” premiered on July 21, it quickly became a favorite among audiences, reflected in positive box office reports.

Ryan Gosling's musical talents are no stranger to the limelight. In “La La Land,” he showcased his singing and dancing skills, earning critical acclaim. Additionally, Gosling was part of the rock duo Dead Man's Bones, alongside fellow actor Zach Shields. The duo released their first and only eponymous album in 2009.

Fans are thrilled to witness Gosling's diverse artistic abilities, and his appearance on the Hot 100 chart marks a remarkable achievement for the versatile actor. The success of “I'm Just Ken” adds another dimension to Ryan Gosling's already impressive career, solidifying his position as a multi-talented entertainer.