La Liga matchday 20 went just how Barcelona had hoped it would go. Barcelona cruised to a 3-0 home win over Sevilla hours after Real Madrid dropped points following its 1-0 away loss to RCD Mallorca.

Barcelona had its way over the course of its home matchup against Sevilla. The La Liga powerhouse managed to score at least three goals in a league fixture for the first time since October, and it held Sevilla to just one shot on target in the contest.

Barca now holds an eight-point lead over Real Madrid for the top spot in the La Liga standings. Nonetheless, Barca manager Xavi still believes that Real Madrid is the favorite to win the league title this season.

“The reigning champion is Madrid, and they are the favorite,” Xavi said during his post-match press conference following the win over Sevilla. “They will compete until the end, and we can’t let our guard down. … I really don’t see it myself, there are difficult games left, we have to host Madrid, the teams below us are playing a lot … we have to be cautious, wait and be patient.”

Barca is currently riding a 10-match winning streak in all competitions. In the big picture, Xavi is much pleased to see it all come together for his squad at this stage in the campaign.

“We look at the points difference, the momentum of how we are playing, of confidence, of good play, of results,” Xavi said. “Many matches undefeated. We played a great game in general. The work of the players is immense. Against a low block, which is the hardest thing for us, we have done a great job.

“We are now 8 points ahead of Real Madrid. They had punctured from the second to the sixth, and it is a great day, although there is still a long way to go.”

Barca will now look ahead to a La Liga away fixture against Villarreal coming up on matchday 21. Xavi and company will then turn their attention to the first leg of their UEFA Europa League round of 32 tie against Premier League side Manchester United.