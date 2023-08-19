Barcelona winger Ansu Fati has been attracting interest from Manchester United and Arsenal this summer. The Catalans academy graduate came into the first team with a lot of potential, but injuries and inconsistencies have hampered his evolution as a footballer.

According to the reports from the Sun, Barcelona are willing to listen to offers from Manchester United and Arsenal. However, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are also in the mix for Fati. The Ligue 1 champions recently signed Ousmane Dembele from the Catalans but are willing to do more business after the sudden departure of Neymar to Al Hilal.

Barcelona manager Xavi has had a lot of faith in the 20-year-old Fati. The young Spanish winger was given the No.10 kit number after the departure of Lionel Messi in 2021. However, he has failed to replicate any bit of the consistency that the Argentine legend had at Camp Nou. Now, the reports say that Xavi will not stand in the path of Fati if he wants to move elsewhere.

Although PSG are eyeing a move for Fati, their priority is Lyon star Bradley Barcola. Hence, it opens the door for Manchester United and Arsenal to get this deal done.

The signing won't be easy for the Premier League giants as they have done huge spending of their own in this transfer window. Manchester United have spent £170m on three players, whereas Arsenal have spent close to £200m, including the club-record signing of Declan Rice. Hence, they would need to sell some players to afford the highly-talented winger from Barcelona.