Barcelona sets a hefty £85m price tag on Frenkie de Jong amid transfer speculation, attracting interest from Manchester United.

Barcelona has reportedly named their asking price for star midfielder Frenkie de Jong, with Mundo Deportivo claiming the La Liga giants are willing to part ways with the Dutch international for a staggering £85 million. Since his move from Ajax to the Nou Camp in 2019, De Jong has been a standout performer for Barcelona, attracting interest from top clubs across Europe.

Despite Barcelona's recent struggles and inconsistencies, De Jong has remained a key figure in their midfield, showcasing his versatility, technical ability, and footballing intelligence. His performances have not gone unnoticed, with Manchester United reportedly expressing interest in acquiring his services last summer.

The potential availability of De Jong could reignite interest from United boss Erik ten Hag, who previously managed the midfielder during their time together at Ajax. Ten Hag's familiarity with De Jong's playing style and capabilities could make him a prime target for the Premier League club.

However, with Barcelona setting a hefty £85 million asking price, potential suitors may face financial constraints, particularly amid the Financial Fair Play regulations. This could challenge clubs like Chelsea, which is rumored to be keen on securing De Jong's signature.

Despite the speculation surrounding his future, De Jong has maintained a diplomatic stance, expressing satisfaction with his current club while keeping his options open. While he has admitted feeling content at Barcelona, he has refrained from making long-term commitments, leaving the door open for a potential departure in the future.

As the transfer saga unfolds, De Jong's future remains uncertain, with clubs weighing their options and Barcelona standing firm on their valuation of the midfielder. With his quality and potential, De Jong will surely attract significant interest, and his eventual destination will be one of the major storylines of the upcoming transfer window.