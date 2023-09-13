Barcelona are reportedly preparing a stunning move for Erling Haaland. The Catalans have recently signed Joao Cancelo and Ilkay Gundogan from the Premier League champions but are prepared to land more players from the English giants.

According to the reports from 90min, Barcelona are entering the race to sign Haaland next summer. The Norway forward has been linked with a move to Real Madrid previously, who have been frustrated with the Kylian Mbappe saga. Now, Los Blancos are prepared to cancel their pursuit of the World Cup winner and go all out for Manchester City's talisman.

Barcelona currently have Robert Lewandowski playing as the lone striker, who has hit the ground running despite only coming to the club last summer. However, the Catalans are aware of the fact the Polish striker is now 35 and won't have many seasons left in his legs.

Despite having spent just over a year in the Premier League, Manchester City is actively engaged in negotiations for a fresh contract to provide additional incentives for Haaland. Upon his arrival in Manchester, the Norway forward penned a five-year agreement that contained various release clauses. However, one of these clauses became void when Pep Guardiola extended his contract. As a result, there will be no clause in 2024, which originally would have permitted Haaland to depart next year for a staggering £172 million (€200 million).