Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland couldn't have imagined a better 12 months in his professional career. After his move from Borussia Dortmund to the Premier League champions, the Norwegian striker has been influential in the team's first-ever Treble. Pep Guardiola's men became the second English team after local rivals Manchester United to achieve this feat.

Due to Haaland's performances, he also won the PFA Player of the Year award for 2022/23. Now, a new contract with the European champions is the icing on the cake for his success. Currently, the former Borussia Dortmund man earns £375,000-a-week, which makes him the second-highest earner at the club after Kevin de Bruyne. However, Guardiola is urgent to keep his talisman as he is linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and Real Madrid. Manchester City are set to offer Haaland a four-year contract of £600,000-a-week. It will almost double his current wages.

According to reports from multiple Spanish outlets, the Los Blancos have turned their attention to Haaland after failing to secure a move of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint Germain (PSG). Manager Carlo Ancelotti wants his club's hierarchy to replace the goals of Karim Benzema, who joined Al Ittihad in June.

In his first season at Manchester City, Haaland smashed 52 goals across all competitions. As a result of his performances, the Treble winners want to reward the Norwegian striker with a new contract. The left-footed forward has continued to show his prowess in the 2023/24 season, scoring six goals in the first four Premier League games with Guardiola's men.