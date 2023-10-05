Barcelona‘s star striker Robert Lewandowski faces an uncertain period on the sidelines after suffering a left ankle sprain during the Champions League clash against Porto, reported by GOAL. The injury forced him out of the game, with Ferran Torres stepping in as his replacement. Following medical assessments, Barcelona issued a statement confirming the injury and stating, “Tests carried out this morning have revealed that Robert Lewandowski has a left ankle sprain. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability.”

Lewandowski's absence is a significant blow for Barcelona, with the Polish forward set to miss the upcoming match against Granada. Moreover, there are concerns that he could be sidelined for up to a month, making him a “major doubt” for the highly anticipated El Clasico against Real Madrid later this month. The injury also rules him out of crucial fixtures against Athletic Bilbao and Shakhtar Donetsk following the international break.

Poland's national team will also feel the impact, as they prepare for vital Euro 2024 qualifying matches against the Faroe Islands and Moldova. Currently trailing the Czech Republic by two points in Group E, Poland will have to navigate these matches without their star forward.

In Lewandowski's absence, Ferran Torres is expected to step into the starting lineup. Torres showcased his capabilities by scoring the winning goal against Porto after replacing Lewandowski, offering Barcelona some reassurance in the attacking department.

Barcelona fans, along with football enthusiasts worldwide, will be eagerly awaiting updates on Lewandowski's recovery as his absence could have a significant influence on the outcomes of the club's upcoming crucial fixtures, including the highly anticipated El Clasico clash.