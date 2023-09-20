Barcelona‘s star striker, Robert Lewandowski, wrote his name into the pages of football history as he reached a remarkable milestone during Barcelona's 5-0 victory over Antwerp, reported by GOAL. Lewandowski became only the third player in UEFA competition history to score 100 goals, joining the exclusive company of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lewandowski's momentous achievement came as he found the back of the net in the match against Antwerp, contributing to Barcelona's emphatic win. His goal was a testament to his incredible scoring prowess and showcased his ability to make a significant impact on the pitch.

During the match, Joao Felix, Gavi, and an own-goal from Jelle Bataille added to Lewandowski's strike, securing Barcelona's dominant victory. The win was undoubtedly a source of pride for Barcelona fans, who have witnessed Lewandowski's seamless integration into the team since his arrival.

Lewandowski's journey to 100 UEFA competition goals highlights his consistency, skill, and remarkable career trajectory. Having previously showcased his talents at Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, the Polish international continues to thrive as a key figure in Barcelona's attack.

With this historic milestone, Lewandowski not only cements his place among the footballing elite but also reinforces his status as one of the world's greatest strikers. As Barcelona aims to challenge for top honors in domestic and international competitions, Lewandowski's scoring prowess will undoubtedly be a crucial asset for the team.

Following their resounding victory over Antwerp, Robert Lewandowski and his Barcelona teammates are gearing up for their next challenge—a showdown with Celta Vigo. As they strive to narrow the gap on league leaders Real Madrid, Barcelona supporters eagerly anticipate Lewandowski's continued contributions and goal-scoring exploits in the upcoming fixtures.