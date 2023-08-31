Barcelona have made a few adjustments to the agreement of Joao Cancelo with Manchester City. The Catalans are likely to complete the deal for the Portuguese defender on deadline day.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have decided to remove the buy option clause from the agreement of Cancelo, which will allow them to comply with the Financial Fairplay (FFP) rules. The one-season loan deal has been agreed with Manchester City. However, the La Liga champions will be open to further verbal talks after the completion of the loan.

Joao Cancelo has had a frustrating last 12 months as a professional player. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola utilized a formation of no wingbacks in the majority of the 2022/23 season, which made Cancelo a meaningless member of the squad. The lack of game time showed at the 2022 World Cup, where he didn't perform at his best and saw Portugal crash out of the quarter-finals.

In order to get first-team minutes, he decided to join Bayern Munich on a six-month loan. However, the Bavarians were also not having the best of seasons, as they had sacked Julian Nagelsmann and appointed Thomas Tuchel as the new manager. Cancelo was never able to get a consistent run of minutes and returned to Manchester City in the summer.

Barcelona provides him with an ideal opportunity to revive his career. The Catalans have already allowed Sergino Dest to leave for PSV Eindhoven, which gives the Portuguese defender an opportunity to make the right-back position his own. Most importantly, Barcelona will also provide him with Champions League football.