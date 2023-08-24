Barcelona are trying hard to sign Joao Cancelo from Manchester City this summer, but this pursuit has had a major setback. The Portuguese defender has been linked to Barcelona after completing his loan tenure at Bayern Munich last season.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Cancelo is yet to receive approval to travel to Barcelona. There is no green light as yet from the Catalans due to the Financial Fairplay (FFP) rules. The FFP rules do not allow this deal to proceed as yet. Both teams are asked to be patient as they have agreed just about everything related to the transfer.

Cancelo will join Barcelona on a one-season loan with the option of making it a permanent signing. It is reported that the Catalans will make the Portuguese defender their first-choice target after the loan departure of Sergino Dest to PSV Eindhoven. At the end of this season, they will determine whether to bring back Dest or make Cancelo's transfer permanent. Apart from these two, only Sergio Roberto is one player currently in the Barcelona squad who has played as a right-back. In fact, he was the first choice right-back for the Catalans in the 2016/17 season.

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel refused to make Cancelo's loan move permanent after a poor showing in Germany. At Manchester City, it was reported that Kyle Walker's decision to stay with the European champions depended heavily on Cancelo's departure. With the Portuguese defender leaving the club, it is clear that the English defender would be signing a new contract at the Etihad Stadium.