Barcelona manager Xavi has confirmed that there are positive talks held with defender Jules Kounde. There were reports that the former Sevilla man had handed in the transfer request after being played out of position in the defeat against Real Valladolid. However, the 2010 World Cup winner has condemned all those rumors.

According to the report from Fabrizio Romano, Xavi said, “I spoke with Koundé, and I was clear with him. I know there are a lot of stories — but the player left the meeting happy, and the same for me. There are no problems. The conversation has been clear, with no problems and no issues. ”

The Catalans have enjoyed a fantastic season this year, winning La Liga for the first time since 2019. The signings of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha have been instrumental to their outstanding displays in the Spanish League. However, Barcelona are also aware of their economic frailties in the past few years.

Despite their tremendous success this season, the Barcelona board are aware that they would have to sell more players this summer to maintain financial stability. Sergio Busquets is already confirmed to leave Camp Nou, and Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, and Jordi Alba have also been linked with moves elsewhere.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Barcelona’s board cannot afford to sell so many players this summer. As Gerard Pique retired from top-flight football earlier on in the season, the Catalans need experienced defenders in the team. Except for Alba, Kounde is the only one that has played top-tier football constantly. Hence, the new La Liga winners will try to keep him at all costs.