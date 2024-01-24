Mason Greenwood is on the verge of a move to Barcelona, with the Spanish giants eager to secure the 22-year-old from Manchester United.

In a surprising turn of events, Mason Greenwood is on the brink of a sensational summer move to Barcelona, according to sources close to SunSport. The 22-year-old, currently showcasing his talent on loan at Getafe, has expressed his desire for the “dream move” to the Spanish giants.

Barcelona has been closely monitoring Greenwood throughout the season and is eager to finalize the deal to make him a key player for the team come June. Despite his undeniable talent, Manchester United is reportedly open to selling the young star, believing it would be mutually beneficial for all parties involved.

Sources reveal that negotiations between the clubs are underway, and the deal is likely to include various add-ons, dependent on Greenwood's future performances, potentially even for the England national team. Despite Greenwood's aspirations to represent his country again, his immediate focus is making a name for himself in La Liga.

Greenwood's loan spell at Getafe has been a resounding success, with three goals and four assists in 16 La Liga appearances. Barcelona scouts have witnessed his performances six times this season and have been overwhelmingly positive in their reports. The Catalan club sees Greenwood as a player who can elevate them to new heights in both domestic and European competitions.

While other Spanish clubs, including Valencia and Real Sociedad, have shown interest in the England star, Barcelona has emerged as the frontrunner for his signature. The decision to part ways with Manchester United aligns with Greenwood's ambition to be part of Barcelona's future endeavors.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly accepted Greenwood's departure and is now focusing on long-term plans that don't include the talented striker. As the summer transfer window approaches, football fans worldwide eagerly await the official confirmation of Greenwood's move to Barcelona, a transfer that promises excitement and potential for the Spanish giants.