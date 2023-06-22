Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski, who has had the privilege of working with both Pep Guardiola and Xavi throughout his career, recently shared insights into the similarities and differences between the two coaches.

The Polish international shed light on the guidance he received from the Manchester City manager during their time together at Bayern Munich.

“Guardiola is a coach who takes care of all aspects of training. There he showed me very often how I should place my body to operate with both my right and left feet,” he said, according to Sport. “He wanted me to play more with the left so that I could have more vision within the field, since if you only played with the right it limited your vision. Guardiola never told me how to score goals because I did it better than him,” Lewandowski added.

Switching gears to Xavi, Robert Lewandowski shared his perception of the Barcelona boss, highlighting that Xavi may not be as immersed in minute details as Pep Guardiola.

“I don’t think Xavi will notice these details as much as Guardiola. He has his own vision. Because of the position they both played in, it helps them understand other roles on the field, but Xavi is not as detailed although he is a coach who is taking leaps and bounds and is constantly developing.”

Lewandowski believed that Xavi possesses his own unique vision and approach. Although Xavi, due to his playing position, has a solid understanding of various roles on the field, Lewandowski implied that Xavi's coaching style may not be as intricately focused as Guardiola's. However, he acknowledged current Barcelona coach's continuous development and progress as a coach.

In a separate context, Xavi himself has expressed the weight of comparisons with Guardiola during his time at Barcelona, acknowledging the challenges they present. It doesn't help that the two teams they're managing are fierce rivals.