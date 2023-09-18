Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva‘s recent contract extension with the club includes an enticing release clause that could pave the way for a potential move to Barcelona or PSG, reported by GOAL.

Silva, a versatile and highly talented midfielder, has been a key figure in Manchester City's success over the years. However, his future at the club has been subject to persistent transfer speculation, with reports linking him to Barcelona and PSG in multiple transfer windows.

Despite Silva's previous desire for a change of scenery, he decided to commit his future to Manchester City by signing a one-year contract extension last month, extending his stay until 2026. While this extension demonstrated his loyalty to the club, it also came with an intriguing twist.

Buried within the contract is a release clause set at £50 million ($61.8 million), which can be activated starting next summer. This relatively modest figure, given the current transfer market climate, makes Bernardo Silva an attractive target for both Barcelona and PSG, who have shown keen interest in acquiring his services.

For Manchester City, Silva remains a valuable asset, contributing with his technical skills, creativity, and versatility. However, the inclusion of the release clause signifies a potential shift in the dynamics of his future with the club.

As Manchester City returns to UEFA Champions League action against Crvena Zvezda, all eyes will be on Silva's performance on the pitch. The looming activation of the release clause adds an additional layer of intrigue to his situation, as both Barcelona and PSG might see this as an opportunity to bolster their squads with a world-class talent who could be available at a reasonable cost.

With Bernardo Silva's future hanging in the balance and the release clause activation period approaching, the transfer saga involving this highly sought-after midfielder is far from over, and it could shape the landscape of European football in the coming months.