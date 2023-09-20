Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender has offered insights into Lionel Messi's demeanor and influence at the club, highlighting the football superstar's humility and dedication, reported by GOAL. Callender described Messi as a “great teammate” who strives to be an integral part of the squad and continually raises the team's standards.

In a recent interview with USOpenCup.com, Callender shared his observations about Messi's arrival in MLS and his interactions with the team. He emphasized Messi's down-to-earth nature, despite being one of the greatest footballers of all time. The goalkeeper noted that Messi's transition to a new league and country has been marked by his commitment to the team's goals and his desire to integrate seamlessly with his colleagues.

Callender praised Messi's dedication to training and his unwavering competitive spirit, qualities that have inspired the entire team to strive for excellence. He acknowledged Messi's significant contributions on and off the field, including his impact on the team's performance and camaraderie.

“He just wants to be one of the guys, you know? He wants to be one of our teammates, and he’s very humble, and that’s something that I respect a lot,” said Drake Callender about Messi's attitude.

Since joining Inter Miami in the summer, Messi has made an indelible mark on U.S. soccer, scoring 11 goals in as many games and helping the team secure their first trophy, the Leagues Cup. Despite missing Inter Miami's recent MLS clash against Atlanta United, Messi is set to return to action for the club in the highly anticipated U.S. Open Cup final against Toronto FC.

Lionel Messi's presence in MLS has not only elevated Inter Miami's profile but has also had a positive impact on the league's growth and popularity. As he continues to make waves in the U.S., fans eagerly anticipate his contributions in the upcoming final and beyond.