Barcelona has completed the signing of Oriol Romeu from Girona in an €8 million (£7 million) deal, reported by goal.com. Romeu, who previously played for Barcelona between 2004 and 2011, has returned to the Catalan club to bolster their midfield options.

The 31-year-old midfielder has put pen to paper on a three-year contract with Barcelona, marking his reunion with the club after a decade away. Romeu left Barcelona in 2011 to join Chelsea but struggled to establish himself at Stamford Bridge. He has since had spells with Southampton and Girona before making his return to Camp Nou.

Barcelona's decision to sign Romeu comes as they look to fill the void left by the departure of legendary midfielder Sergio Busquets, who left the club on a free transfer this summer. While it remains to be seen how much playing time Romeu will receive, he provides a budget-friendly option for the club in their search for a defensive midfielder.

In addition to Romeu, Barcelona has been busy in the transfer market, securing the signings of Ilkay Gundogan, Vitor Roque, and Inigo Martinez as they aim to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.

Romeu will be hoping to make an immediate impact at Barcelona, and he could have the opportunity to feature in the team's pre-season friendly against Juventus this weekend. The match will serve as an important opportunity for Romeu to showcase his abilities and adapt to Barcelona's playing style.

As Barcelona continues to build their squad for the upcoming campaign, fans will be eager to see how Oriol Romeu fits into the team's plans and contributes to their success on the field.