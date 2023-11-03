FC Barcelona eyes a major coup in the transfer market with Bayern Munich's midfield maestro Joshua Kimmich.

FC Barcelona is in the early stages of planning for the upcoming season, and one name is generating significant buzz in the transfer market – Joshua Kimmich, the German midfielder currently with Bayern Munich. Kimmich, whose contract is set to run until June 30, 2025, has made it clear that he has no intentions of renewing his contract with Bayern, causing quite a stir at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich finds itself in a precarious situation, unable to come to terms with one of their star players while also facing mounting interest from top European clubs. According to reports from Fichajes, FC Barcelona stands out, with Xavi Hernández at the helm and a strong belief that they can secure Kimmich's signature.

Despite Kimmich's integral role at Bayern Munich, his refusal to commit to a contract extension and the uncertainty surrounding his future have made him an enticing prospect for Barcelona. Under Xavi's guidance, the Catalans see Kimmich as the perfect addition to their squad for the 2024/2025 season. The primary objective for Barcelona is to make a triumphant return to the pinnacle of European football.

The prospect of Kimmich joining La Liga is gaining momentum, and it could mark a significant turning point for the Catalan club. As they prepare for the next season, The La Liga champions are keen on strengthening their squad, and landing a player of Kimmich's caliber would be a remarkable achievement. The possibility of seeing Kimmich donning the iconic Blaugrana jersey has ignited enthusiasm among fans. It could be a pivotal step in Barcelona's journey to reclaim their place among the top clubs in European football.