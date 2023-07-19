Bayern Munich and German midfielder Joshua Kimmich is no longer “unsaleable” at the Allianz Arena. The German has been the heartbeat of the Bundesliga champions for the past decade. However, injuries and inconsistencies have taken a tumble in his career recently.

According to the reports from the Kicker, Bayern Munich's hierarchy is considering the future of Kimmich this summer. If a club gives a penultimate offer for Bayern Munich's third captain, the hierarchy will consider it. The Bundesliga champions were frustrated by their performances last season despite retaining the league title.

After poor performances in the 2022/23 season, there were discussions about whether Kimmich was the perfect number six for Bayern Munich in the long run. He has two more years left on his deal and has attracted interest from FC Barcelona this summer.

It is reported that Liverpool are offered a chance to sign Kimmich this summer. The Reds have already confirmed the departures of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, and James Milner this summer. Despite signing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, the Reds are still concerned about their midfield options. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have been linked with moves to Saudia Arabia this summer.

It remains to be seen if Klopp puts in a considerable offer for the World Cup winner this summer. Their most recent signing from Bayern Munich was Thiago Alcantara. The Spaniard came to Anfield as arguably the best midfielder in the world, but injuries and inconsistencies hampered his time in Merseyside. If Liverpool move in for Kimmich, they should know about the German's injury issues.