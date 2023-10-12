Barcelona fans can expect to see Vitor Roque rock the iconic Blaugrana colors sooner than anticipated, reported by GOAL. Despite an ankle injury setback, the young striker's agent, Andre Cury, has reassured supporters that Roque is set to join the Catalan club in January 2024. The move comes after Barcelona's head coach, Xavi Hernandez, emphasized the need for attacking reinforcements during the upcoming transfer window.

Vitor Roque's transfer from Athletico Paranaense to Barcelona was finalized in the summer for €35 million (£30 million/$38 million). Originally slated to join in the summer of 2024 due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions imposed by La Liga, Roque's arrival has been expedited to meet the team's immediate needs in the attacking department.

The young striker, who suffered an ankle injury during a match against Internacional, has been making significant strides in his recovery. Despite initial concerns about a three-month absence, Roque's rehabilitation progress has surpassed expectations. According to Cury, Roque's recovery is ahead of schedule, and he is expected to be match-fit within four weeks.

Cury confirmed that all necessary agreements have been made between the clubs and the player, clearing the way for Vitor Roque's arrival at Barcelona in January. This update comes as exciting news for Barcelona fans, who can eagerly anticipate Roque's contribution to the team's sporting project early next year.

What's next for Barcelona?

Barcelona is gearing up for their upcoming La Liga fixture against Athletic Club on October 22 after the international break, with Vitor Roque's impending arrival adding a positive dimension to the team's future prospects.