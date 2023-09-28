Lionel Messi‘s arrival in Major League Soccer (MLS) has not only electrified American soccer but also provided MLS stars with cherished memories through shirt swaps with the Argentine icon, reported by GOAL. Swapping jerseys with Messi has become a coveted experience akin to winning a trophy.

So far, Messi has exchanged jerseys with 12 players in the United States, including eight fellow Argentinians, two Americans, a Brazilian, and a Ghanaian. Atlanta United's Santiago Sosa, who faced his compatriot Messi in the Leagues Cup, shared his experience: “Having faced him is a great memory that's always going to stay with me. Having the shirt is something nice not just for me but for my family as well. It's a trophy, in a way.”

Thiago Almada, another recipient of Messi's jersey, reflected on the experience, stating, “When I grabbed it, it smelled like perfume. On the national team, I never wanted to ask him for his jersey or bother him, so I'm very happy to have his shirt.” Almada was part of Argentina's triumphant 2022 World Cup-winning squad.

John McCarthy, a goalkeeper for LAFC, is one of the two Americans who secured a Messi jersey. He managed to secure the coveted souvenir after a post-game scramble, despite having already exchanged his shirt with Inter Miami's Drake Callender. McCarthy humorously recalled his request: “All I really said was: ‘Ah, Messi. ¿Camiseta, por favor?' I felt bad because he kind of looked at me like, ‘Where's yours?' in a sense. I guess I'm lucky we don't have many Argentinians on the team!”

For these MLS players, swapping shirts with Lionel Messi represents a remarkable moment in their careers, and they treasure these iconic mementos as a testament to their shared experiences on the soccer field.