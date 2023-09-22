Barcelona‘s iconic former player turned head coach, Xavi Hernandez, is set to continue his managerial journey with the club as he recently signed a contract extension that binds him to the Blaugrana until 2025, reported by GOAL. The announcement brings stability and continuity to the team's leadership, with Xavi's initial contract set to expire at the end of this season.

Xavi, who took over the managerial reins at Barcelona two years ago, has made a significant impact on the team's fortunes. Under his guidance, the club claimed victory in the Spanish Super Cup and clinched the coveted La Liga title during the previous season. His commitment to Barcelona's style of play, focusing on possession-based football and youth development, has resonated with both fans and players alike.

In the current season, Barcelona has started strongly, winning four of their initial five league matches and drawing one. While their performances have been promising, they currently trail Real Madrid by a slim two-point margin in the league standings. Additionally, Barcelona made an impressive debut in the UEFA Champions League with a resounding 5-0 victory against Royal Antwerp.

Xavi's extension is a testament to the club's faith in his coaching abilities and his deep connection to Barcelona. The 43-year-old coach had previously hinted at the imminent renewal, stating, “I am happy at Barça; the project is continuing. My contract renewal will be announced in a few days.”

With the contract extension, Xavi Hernandez is now firmly committed to Barcelona's future, and fans eagerly anticipate further success under his guidance. The team is slated to return to La Liga action soon, with Xavi at the helm as they aim to continue their impressive run and challenge for the coveted league title. The contract extension reinforces Barcelona's belief in the manager's vision and his role in shaping the club's fortunes in the coming years.