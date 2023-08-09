Barcelona‘s head coach, Xavi Hernandez, has expressed uncertainty about the possibility of Neymar returning to the club from PSG before the transfer window closes. Neymar's desire to leave PSG has been in the headlines recently, and Barcelona has emerged as his rumored preferred destination. However, Xavi acknowledged the financial constraints that the club is facing, reported by goal.com.

Neymar, after spending six years at PSG, reportedly communicated his wish to depart from the French club. This isn't the first time that speculation about a potential return to Barcelona has surrounded the Brazilian star. Despite his desire to reunite with his former club, the financial intricacies surrounding the deal could pose challenges.

Barcelona's financial limitations have been a well-documented issue, and Xavi Hernandez's recent comments reflect the pragmatic approach the club is taking. The coach refrained from making any definitive statements regarding Neymar's potential transfer, highlighting the uncertainty that often accompanies complex negotiations.

Xavi's comments came in the wake of Barcelona's 4-2 victory over Tottenham in the Joan Gamper Trophy. The coach emphasized that he couldn't provide any concrete information at this stage and indicated that the situation might evolve as the transfer market progresses.

The financial constraints faced by Barcelona have been further exacerbated by potential departures, including Ousmane Dembele's reported move to PSG for a significant fee. Additionally, Ansu Fati's departure might be driven by Financial Fair Play regulations, impacting Barcelona's financial flexibility.

Neymar originally left Barcelona for PSG in a world-record transfer deal in 2017. Since then, speculation about his return to Camp Nou has surfaced intermittently. As the transfer window edges closer to its conclusion, the prospect of Neymar's return remains uncertain, leaving fans and football enthusiasts eagerly awaiting further developments.