Barcelona‘s esteemed manager, Xavi, has pinpointed Manchester United‘s Marcus Rashford as one of the most challenging players his team has encountered on the field, reported by GOAL. Speaking candidly about the players who proved to be difficult opposition during his tenure, Xavi mentioned Rashford alongside Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema.

In a recent interview with Mundo Deportivo, Xavi openly acknowledged the threat posed by Rashford, stating, “(Marcus) Rashford cost us a lot. Also Vinicius (Jr.), (Karim) Benzema.” This recognition comes after Rashford's notable performance against Barcelona in the Europa League last season. The English forward found the back of the net at Camp Nou during the first leg of the knockout stage play-offs clash, contributing significantly to Manchester United's 2-2 draw. Ultimately, United secured their advancement by triumphing 2-1 at Old Trafford in the return leg.

Benzema, in his final season at Real Madrid, also left an indelible mark on Barcelona's defense, scoring five goals, including a crucial hat-trick in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg. Vinicius Jr., while scoring fewer goals against Barcelona, remained a constant threat for Xavi's side.

As Barcelona gears up for their upcoming Champions League encounter against Porto, Xavi's acknowledgment of Rashford's prowess serves as a testament to the Englishman's impact on the pitch. Rashford's ability to trouble one of the most renowned footballing clubs in the world showcases his skill and tenacity, leaving fans eager to witness more remarkable performances from the young forward. Barcelona, under Xavi's guidance, faces the challenge of containing such dynamic talents as they continue their pursuit of success in both domestic and European competitions.