Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is facing a challenging start to the 2023-24 season, having scored just one goal in eight appearances, reported by GOAL. After a stellar campaign in 2022-23, where he netted an impressive 30 goals, Rashford signed a new five-year contract with the club, solidifying his status as a key player at Old Trafford.

However, the 24-year-old has struggled to find his rhythm in the current season. His lone goal came in a 3-1 defeat against Arsenal, and he has failed to make an impact in subsequent matches for both Manchester United and the England national team. Rashford's performances have been marred by occasional rustiness and lapses in possession, leading to concerns among fans and pundits alike.

Manager Erik ten Hag remains optimistic about Rashford's potential, acknowledging the player's hard work and determination. Ten Hag believes Rashford will rediscover his form but emphasizes the need for collective effort from the team to support the forward. Speaking about Rashford's current situation, ten Hag stated, “I think he knows he can do better than he does now and I am sure it will come. He works hard and that is what he is doing. He will net, he will finish, and it will come, but it is not going to be automatic. He has to invest a lot, the team has to invest a lot around him.”

With fans expressing disappointment during Manchester United's recent 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace, Marcus Rashford faces the challenge of turning the tide in the upcoming Champions League clash against Galatasaray. As Rashford strives to regain his scoring touch, the team's collective effort and support will play a crucial role in helping him rediscover his form on the pitch. United supporters will be eagerly anticipating Rashford's resurgence as he works diligently to overcome his early-season struggles.