In a surprising turn of events, Antony, the talented winger for Manchester United, finds himself back in contention for a place in the squad as manager Erik ten Hag considers his inclusion for the upcoming clash vs. Galatasaray, reported by Fabrizio Romano. This comes after a tumultuous period where Antony was sidelined amid allegations of domestic abuse made by his ex-girlfriend and two other women. However, Antony has recently been questioned by the police and, for the time being, cleared of the charges.

Erik ten Hag provided an update on Antony's status, revealing, “Antony will be considered to play tomorrow. Yesterday was the first time he participated in team training.” This development marks a positive step for Antony and Manchester United, as they aim to put the off-field distractions behind them and focus on their football.

Ten Hag expressed his optimism about the talented winger's return, stating, “It's good news to have Antony back.” While Antony's participation in the upcoming match remains uncertain, his presence in training indicates that he is gradually reintegrating into the squad.

The stars potential return could provide a significant boost to Manchester United's attacking options. Known for his flair, pace, and creativity on the wing, Antony has the ability to unlock defenses and create goal-scoring opportunities for his team. However, the decision to include him in the matchday squad will likely depend on his fitness and readiness to compete at the highest level.

As the anticipation builds regarding Antony's potential comeback, Manchester United fans will be eager to see if he can make a positive impact on the pitch and contribute to the team's success. Ultimately, his return to action could prove to be a significant moment in the season for both the player and the club.