Ansu Fati, a once-promising star at Barcelona, is facing another setback in his career. The young forward, who has struggled with injuries since his breakthrough at Camp Nou, has picked up a new foot injury during pre-season training. This latest issue comes after a disappointing loan spell at Brighton, where Fati’s potential remained largely untapped due to persistent fitness problems.

Fati’s career has been a rollercoaster since he first dazzled fans at 16 in 2019. His early performances were marked by exceptional talent and promise, quickly earning him a spot in Barcelona's first team. However, his rise was abruptly halted by a serious meniscus tear in his knee in 2020. The injury sidelined him for nearly a year, requiring surgery and extensive rehabilitation. Fati has struggled to regain his previous form despite his return, with recurring hamstring and muscle injuries further hampering his progress.

Barcelona decided to loan Fati to Brighton last summer, hoping that a change of environment might reignite his career. Unfortunately, his time at the Premier League club was marred by yet another injury. A recurring hamstring problem saw him sidelined for three months, limiting his playing time to just over 1,000 minutes during his loan spell. The setback was frustrating for Fati, who had hoped to use the opportunity to build his fitness and showcase his skills in a competitive league.

Barcelona's latest update on Ansu Fati

As Fati returned to Barcelona for pre-season training, he was determined to impress the new manager, Hansi Flick, and secure his place in the squad. However, his preparations were interrupted by a new injury. Barcelona released an official statement regarding Fati’s condition: “In Tuesday’s training session, first-team player Ansu Fati injured the sole of his right foot. He will follow a conservative treatment plan in Barcelona, and his return to training will be decided by his recovery.”

This fresh injury is particularly frustrating for Fati, as it comes at a crucial time. He had been looking forward to the pre-season as a chance to start afresh and demonstrate his readiness for the upcoming season. The injury delays his return to full fitness and casts uncertainty over his future at Barcelona.

Despite Fati’s expressed desire to stay and succeed with the Catalan giants, the club’s management has reportedly informed him that he is not part of Hansi Flick’s plans for the season. This has led to speculation that Barcelona might look to sell Fati this summer. Interest has been reported from several clubs, including Fenerbahce, where manager Jose Mourinho is considering a move for the forward. Mourinho’s interest suggests that Fati’s talent is still highly regarded despite his recent struggles.

If Fati’s injury proves to be serious, he could face a prolonged period of uncertainty. The possibility of being stuck in limbo until the January transfer window opens could be a significant blow to his career ambitions. The young forward’s journey has been marked by considerable highs and lows, and this latest setback is another challenge in his quest to live up to the expectations associated with Barcelona’s iconic No. 10 jersey.

As Fati navigates this difficult period, he and Barcelona will hope for a swift recovery. The focus will be on determining the severity of the injury and planning for the future, whether that involves returning to Barcelona’s first team or seeking new opportunities elsewhere. Despite the hurdles, Fati’s potential remains undeniable, and the hope is that he will soon overcome these challenges and return to the form that once made him one of the most exciting young talents in football.