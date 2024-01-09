In a rare moment, two actors that portrayed the Joker come together for a photo op.

Want to see two people who played the Joker? In one photo? Barry Keoghan and Joaquin Phoenix made it happen.

PEOPLE reports that the two actors who portrayed the iconic DCU villain met during the Golden Globes on Sunday. They even made it Instagram official with a post about it.

Two Jokers get a photo op at Golden Globes

In the post on the social platform, Keoghan wrote, “Just havin’ a laugh.” with a clown emoji.

There’s an image of the two of them, looking like they’re in close conversation.

The only thing missing was Jared Leto, who also portrayed the Joker in Suicide Squad (2016), Birds of Prey (2020), and Justice League (2021). He was in attendance at the award show so that it could’ve happened — but it didn’t.

As for Phoenix and Keoghan, the two played the part recently. Joker (2019) starred Joaquin as Arthur Fleck, who eventually donned the makeup. Barry portrayed the clown in The Batman (2022).

Phoenix is currently at work on Joker 2: Folie à Deux. The new movie will include Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. Additionally, Zazie Beetz will return as Sophie, and Catherine Keener and Brendan Gleeson are set to have roles, though they’re unspecified.

According to Uproxx, the new film’s plot will be a musical. Otherwise, there’s not much else known about it at the moment.

The film is set to release in October 2024. Director Todd Phillips confirmed it on his Instagram, where he wrote, “Wishing everyone a happy holiday and a beautiful new year. Oct 2024.”

Until the next film comes out, it’s awesome to see Joker moments like the one with Barry Keoghan and Joaquin Phoenix. It’s a healthy reminder that there’s more clowning around to come.