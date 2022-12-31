By Jesseyriche Cortez · 6 min read

Here are our first impressions of BattleBit Remastered, a massive first-person shooter game, as well as a review of its gameplay during the playtest.

For those not familiar with the game, here’s a quick summary. BattleBit Remastered is a first-person shooter with an emphasis on large-scale battles. Players battle it out on huge maps, taking over objectives and defending them from the enemy. If you’ve ever played any of the Battlefield games, or Modern Warfare 2’s Ground War mode, it’s like that. Of course, there’s more to it than that, and we will be going through it in our review and first impressions of BattleBit Remastered.

BattleBit Remastered First Impressions

Let’s start off by talking about how I got into the playtest. The developers of this game hold regular playtests and stress tests, each lasting from three to six hours. If that doesn’t seem like much time, don’t worry. It’s actually more than enough. The games are very fast and intense (we will go into more detail later), so it feels like you played multiple games’ worth in just one match. If you’re interested in checking out the game, we talked about the upcoming playtest dates, so you can get your information there. You can get the game on PC via Steam, and is also where you sign up for the playtest. Now, let’s talk about the gameplay.

As I mentioned above, BattleBit plays a lot like Battlefield or Call of Duty’s Ground War. Players spawn into the map and will need to take over various objectives on the map. The game runs on a ticket system, meaning each respawn subtracts one ticket from the total count. Once a team’s ticket reaches zero, the game is over and they lose. After the match is over, players can then vote for the rest map, and this cycle continues on and on.

During the playtest, I only participated in the 127 vs 127 games. That’s 254 players all fighting over the same objective, and it’s as chaotic as it sounds. This is why the developer holds playtests and stress tests for the game a lot. They need to constantly check and see if their servers could handle the load of so many players. While it is very chaotic, it is also one of the most fun I’ve had in first-person shooters. This is especially true since I’ve been playing Escape from Tarkov for a while, so playing a more casual and fast-paced game is a nice change of pace.

Once you have loaded into the game, you will need to pick between one of the game’s five classes. This is a staple in games like this, as each class has its own role to fulfill. I’ll give a brief summary of what each class does in the game.

Assault The Assault class is, well, in charge of assaulting the enemy lines. They normally have assault rifles and are the basic units of this game. If you want to just run in and shoot, Assault is the class you play.

Medic The Medic is in charge of keeping their squad alive, either by bandaging their wounds or by healing their Health to full. They usually use SMGs for mobility and self-defense.

Engineer The Engineer can build structures as walls, and also have access to explosives like the RPG. They’re also the anti-vehicle class, although they can also help in repairing them.

Support The Support class supports their squad by giving them ammunition, as well as laying down suppressing fire using their machineguns and grenades

Recon The Recon class specializes in reconnaissance, as well as long-ranged fighting. They’re the sniper class of the game and can take down enemies before the enemy can even find them.



Throughout my games, I would switch between all of the classes, although I found myself playing Medic a lot. This is because this game has a revive mechanic, which lets players return to the fight without respawning. The Medic helps out in this regard, as after picking people up, they can heal their HP to full. Since we’re on the topic of reviving, let me talk a little bit about one of my favorite features in this game. When your teammate gets downed, you can instantly revive them on the spot. However, that can put you in danger, especially if they died in the open. BattleBit fixes this by letting you drag your teammates to safety, a small gameplay feature I really appreciate.

Anyway, let’s go back to the game itself. What I can say is that if I didn’t know any better, I would have thought I was playing a BattleField game on very low graphics. The developers of BattleBit understand what makes a good large-scale shooter, and it shows. Their maps are large enough to make it feel spacious, but not too big that it feels empty. The fights are varied enough, ranging from short-range encounters to sniper battles across the map. There’s so much variety and gameplay present in the game that even if the stress test only lasted for six hours, I felt like I played so much of the game.

BattleBit’s gameplay felt so smooth to me. For starters, the movement system in this game is great. Sprinting feels fast enough, and the vaulting system is pretty smooth and forgiving. It never felt like I was running for very long periods of time, as I always found myself in the middle of a firefight or two. If running isn’t your thing, then the game’s vehicles are also pretty decent. I was able to drive the humvee in this game, and it was pretty fun. It does take some getting used to, but once you do, it will be very useful.

As for the combat, it is very much chaotic. This is especially true for me since I only played in the 254-player matches. It always feels like there’s an enemy shooting at you, and that actually feels like the case. Wherever I go, there’s always a firefight happening, with players dying left and right. This isn’t a bad thing, per se, but it does become overwhelming for new players. This is especially true when you arrive at highly contested objectives. I had a match where there was just non-stop gunfire all over, so much so that I had to lower the game’s volume. My teammates and I were all huddled behind the same wall, trying to stay away from the line of fire. It was very scary, sure. But at the same time, it was a ton of fun to play and experience.

What makes this even more fun is the class customization. Each class has its own default weapons. However, the more you play, the more you level up. This unlocks more weapon and equipment options, letting you change up your playstyle. My friend, for example, gave his Recon a Sledgehammer. This lets him destroy walls and access vantage points that are normally inaccessible. Speaking of, I forgot to mention that this game has an almost fully destructible environment. Players can use various explosives and equipment to destroy walls, create new pathways, and more. This makes the game more exciting as well, as no two matches are the same thanks to this.

BattleBit Playtest First Impressions and Review Summary

From my overall experience playing in the playtest, I believe that BattleBit has the potential to become a successful game. From its gameplay to its large-scale battles, to its map designs, and more, BattleBit can hold its own against other games of the same genre. What I really like, however, is the fact that BattleBit does a lot of playtests, with each one showing the developers how to make the game better. I have a feeling that once they’ve gotten all their possible feedback and reviews from their players during each playtest, BattleBit will definitely become a solid competitor to Battlefield.

That’s all for our first impressions and review of the gameplay of the BattleBit Remastered playtest. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.