What a finish to the Bundesliga campaign. With every other top European league already settling their title races, it was still undecided heading into matchday 34 in Germany. Borussia Dortmund looked to be in a prime position to de-throne Bayern Munich, but they failed to do so.

BVB was down 2-0 to Mainz at halftime and while they managed to salvage a draw, it wasn’t enough. The Bavarians beat Koln 2-1 thanks to a late winner from Jamal Musiala, who picked his corner with a breathtaking strike.

The reality is Dortmund had every opportunity to finally win the title but slipped up in shocking fashion and Twitter truly couldn’t believe their historic collapse.

Even when Bayern practically puts the league title on a plate, Dortmund can’t take it. What a sad way to close the season. — Zito (@_Zeets) May 27, 2023

Even this one fan compared the Black and Yellows to Arsenal:

Dortmund is more useless than Arsenal. They're 1 & 2 on the useless list. Congratulations, Bayern Munich. https://t.co/KcIysgiYUb — E.J. (@Enwagboso) May 27, 2023

Bayern is the father of Bundesliga

Dortmund just dey do Children’s Day 💀💀 — 𝐌𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐊 (@TheMahleek) May 27, 2023

Dortmund losing their first title in 11 years to Bayern by goal difference and letting Bayern win it 11 times in a row has to be one of the biggest ever bottle jobs in football. That's real pain. — UF (@UtdFaithfuls) May 27, 2023

This Dortmund collapse will go down as one of the worst in history. Toe to toe with Bayern, who have shown weakness for the first time in years, only to blow it AT HOME on the final day. — Stu Holden (@stuholden) May 27, 2023

The absolute definition of a bottle job. Bayern was not even close to as dominant as in past years and Dortmund had numerous opportunities to run away with the league. Yet, they didn’t. The worst part? BVB lost on goal difference. Soul crushing.

That means Thomas Tuchel has his first piece of silverware with the German giants and gets to beat out his former club in the process. Oh, this is also Bayern’s 11th straight Bundesliga title.

Edin Terzic’s men had actually won four in a row against Mainz heading into Saturday’s encounter and had home advantage with the Yellow Wall at Signal Iduna behind them. There was no shortage of motivation to get it done and give their supporters something to cheer about.

Who knows when they will come this close again, especially with Jude Bellingham expected to join Real Madrid this summer.

Brutal.