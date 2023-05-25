Bayern Munich are interested in signing Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez in the summer. The five-time European champions are on the cusp of losing their Bundesliga title to Borussia Dortmund and are already involved in a rebuilding job.

According to the Sun, Bayern believe that Alvarez can replace the goals of Robert Lewandowski following his departure last summer. It is no coincidence that Lewandowski’s goals were fundamental in Barcelona’s La Liga winning campaign this season.

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel hopes to land the World Cup winner after his fantastic season with the Premier League champions and a memorable World Cup campaign with Argentina. However, whether Alvarez is interested in playing regular football is to be known.

The 24-year-old has only made 12 Premier League starts this season, being second fiddle to Erling Haaland. He extended his contract by one more year, keeping him at the Etihad until 2028.

Last week, he scored against Chelsea in a 1-0 win and netted as a substitute against outgoing Champions League winners Real Madrid in the semi-final. Considering his performances, there is a chance that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will start him in the FA Cup final and the Champions League final.

With the final Premier League game having no value, Alvarez will likely be given a start in that match. Tuchel and his staff would be keeping a close eye on his performance. Bayern Munich haven’t shied from getting players from the Premier League champions recently. In 2019, they landed Leroy Sane. In the January window, they got Joao Cancelo on loan.