Bayern Munich youngster Alphonso Davies is considered arguably the best left-back in the world, but clearly not in the eyes of Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

Prior to the Red Devils' 4-3 Champions League defeat to the German champions last month, the Dutch gaffer claimed Facundo Pellistri could thrive down the right side against Davies who he said “isn't a great defender” and instead only praised his abilities in the final third. ten Hag believed Pellistri would wreak havoc in that game, which didn't exactly happen.

Well, on Sunday, Davies was asked about ten Hag's comments and kept it rather classy, although he did speak on his defensive strengths. Via Mirror UK:

“I think as a coach, he said it to motivate his players and I'm not sure what he saw but I'm not here to say he was wrong,” Alphonso Davies told ESPN. “I do have a lot of good defensive ability and I showed that during the game.

“It was actually after the game that I saw the interview, but at the end of the day all that matters is I did my job on the pitch and we got the three points,” the Canadian continued. “It doesn't really hype me, I just have to go out there and play my game. I don't let criticism and what people say get to me.”

A very professional response from Davies. While he can make mistakes at times, like any player, the Canadian has so much pace that he can typically track back and correct his mishap. Davies is undoubtedly one of the fastest players in world football on the left flank.

Davies has played all 180 minutes in the UCL thus far and will have the chance to silence ten Hag again on December 12th when Bayern visits Man United at Old Trafford.