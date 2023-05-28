Real Madrid are hoping to land Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies in the summer. Los Blancos are already involved in a big-money move for Jude Bellingham this summer, so they hope to land another Bundesliga star in this window.

According to the transfer report from Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are tracking Davies throughout this season. However, the Bayern board will start the renewal talks as there will be changes within the hierarchy. Davies has two years left on his current deal with the six-time European champions.

Real Madrid have had their fair share of problems in the left-back position. The Whites bid farewell to club legend Marcelo last summer. Moreover, they have grown frustrated by the injuries of Ferland Mendy throughout the course of his career. Now, they are hoping to land a first-choice left-back that doesn’t have a huge injury record.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have had their fair share of transfers between them in recent years. The Bavarians signed James Rodriguez on a two-year loan from the Spanish Giants in 2017. Then, Real Madrid signed David Alaba on a free from the Bundesliga giants two summers ago.

Davies has been one of the best performers for Bayern Munich this season and also had a great World Cup with Canada last year. The full-back was a pivotal part of Bayern’s memorable 2020, in which they landed six trophies in the year. Both Real Madrid and Bayern are in a period of transition after suffering disappointments this season. Hence, it will be interesting to see which project Davies goes for.