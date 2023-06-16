Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane has decided to stay with the Bundesliga giants beyond this summer. The former Manchester City man was reportedly put on the transfer list by Bayern after a poor domestic campaign.

According to the reports from Sport Bild, Sane will stay at Bayern Munich this summer. One of the reasons behind his decision is to secure a starting position for Germany in Euro 2024. Secondly, the Bavarians provide him with a familiar environment and expectations. With one year before the Euros, going to a new club could bring uncertainties in his career.

Sane’s 2022/23 season with Bayern Munich was definitely full of uncertainties. He was involved in a dressing room bust-up with Sadio Mane after a defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinal. Following that, manager Thomas Tuchel removed the Senegal captain from the squad for the next Bundesliga game.

Despite the clarity of his stance, how long he will stay at Bayern Munich remains to be seen. After his move from Manchester City, it is safe to say that Germany International has stagnated in his professional growth. The left-footed winger was seen as a long-term replacement for Arjen Robben. However, he failed to replicate anything the former Dutch winger did in his prime. Moreover, he has also struggled with injuries constantly.

As he has two more years left on his deal at the Allianz Arena, Sane has a decision to make in the next summer window. It also remains to be seen if Bayern Munich wants to persist with him or look at reinforcements next season.