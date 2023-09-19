Harry Kane, the England striker who made a high-profile move from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich in a £100 million ($124 million) transfer during the summer. Kane has shed light on the decision-making process that led him to join the German giants, reported by ESPN. Kane revealed that there were discussions with “a few clubs” during the summer transfer window, including Manchester United, but ultimately he chose Bayern Munich.

Kane's comments come ahead of a much-anticipated Champions League clash between Bayern Munich vs Manchester United at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday. Despite interest from Manchester United, the club never made a formal bid for the England captain. Instead, United secured the services of Danish striker Rasmus Højlund.

Speaking at a press conference in Munich, Kane stated, “Obviously over the summer I know there were some talks between a few clubs in the background, but Bayern was a team I was really interested in and really excited about, so there weren't many other discussions. Once they came in, it was between them and Tottenham to negotiate the deal.”

Kane expressed his satisfaction with his decision to join Bayern Munich, saying, “My focus is on here. Obviously, Manchester United is a great club, a really big club as well, but I decided to come here, and I'm really happy I have.”

The upcoming Champions League fixture will see Harry Kane potentially facing his friend and England teammate, Harry Maguire, when he lines up against Manchester United. The match promises to be an intriguing clash between two football heavyweights as Kane looks to make a significant impact in his debut Champions League campaign with Bayern Munich.